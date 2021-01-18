Frost's Lady Polar Bears, who are just coming back and playing their second game after being quarantined, won a big district game Friday, running by Italy 50-32.
The Lady Bears, who are in the thick of the playoff hunt, were led by Gentry Rogers, who scored 12 points, and Kyra Cerda, who followed with nine points.
Baileigh Shaw scored eight points, Lexi Banks scored six points and Madeline Lee scored five. Payton Hollingsworth and Jimena Perez scored three points each and Madison Curl scored two points for Frost, which is now 3-2 in the district race and 11-6 for the year.
