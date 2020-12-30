Frost's Lady Polar Bears battled Kerens all day before pulling away in the final minutes to secure a key 43-37 district victory.
The win lifted Frost to a 9-5 record for the season and kept the Lady Bears in the playoff hunt along with Kerens, a team that always finds a way to reach the postseason.
Frost was led by Kyra Cerda, who scored six of her game-high 17 points in the final minutes to help Frost break free from a 30-29 lead and win the game by six points.
Gentry Rogers and Lexie Banks scored five points each for Frost and Madison Curl and Madeline Lee followed with four points each. Payton Hollingsworth and Emily DeLaHoya scored three points each.
Kerens was led by Reece Wright, who scored 11 points, and Aniya Lawrence who scored 10. Alexius McAdams followed with seven points and Tiara Hall scored five. Leah Greene scored two points for Kerens.
