FROST – In a defensive tussle, the Palmer Lady Bulldogs beat the Frost Lady Polar Bears 33-26 to take the Frost Invitational Girls Championship Saturday night in the new Frost Gym.
Both teams went 4-0 in pool play during the first two days of the tournament. Palmer averaged 30-point victories with wins over Abbott, Kopperl, Hubbard, and Coolidge. Frost averaged 31-point victories over Waco’s Rapoport-Myer, Dawson, Blooming Grove, and Wortham.
On Saturday, tournament participants were seeded into bracket play based on pool play results. Each team advanced to Saturday evening’s championship game with mid-morning wins as Palmer defeated Blooming Grove, and Frost pulled away from Hubbard in the second half to claim victory.
The Lady Bulldogs primarily used zone defenses while the Lady Bears played man-to-man. Each team pressed after making shots.
After ending the first quarter tied 8-8, Frost’s Bree Dyer hit a low post shot from the paint. It was the last lead the Lady Bears would enjoy.
Palmer’s Reese Parker answered with two from the left block to tie the score at 10-10. Parker, a terrific rebounder with solid block-out techniques, led the Lady Bulldogs along with Alexis Villasenor in scoring with 10 each.
Villasenor pushed Palmer back into the lead on the Lady Bulldogs next offensive possession. She grabbed an offensive rebound and made a put-back from the left block for a 12-10 lead – a lead Palmer would not relinquish.
With 2:00 to go in the second quarter, Brenda Manrriquez fired a pass to Brynna Banks for a layup off the right block pulling the Lady Bears to within four, 18-14. Dyer led the Lady Bears with nine points and Banks and Karlee Anderson scored five points each. Lexi Banks and Fuller scored three points each and Mackenzie Lee made a free throw for Frost.
Before halftime, Byrnna Banks cut Palmer’s lead to three, 18-15, as the Lady Bears beat Palmer’s mid-court press. Banks took the ball from the free throw line and drove to the bucket getting fouled in the process. She hit the second of two free throws.
In the third quarter, Palmer pushed the lead to as much as nine points, 27-18. Parker stole a Frost inbound pass. After several perimeter passes, the Lady Dogs found Parker in the low post. She was fouled on her shot attempt and hit the back end of her two free throws.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Polar Bears defense clamped down, surrendering only six points. While the defense made steals, deflected passes, and grabbed rebounds, the Lady Bears offense struggled against the Lady Bulldogs defense. Frost coach Jennifer Cheek noted, “Shots just didn’t fall for us, but our defense played well.”
With 1:30 to go in the game, Frost’s Bailee Fuller nailed a shot from the right baseline to pull the Lady Bears to within four, 30-26. Fuller was named to the All-Tournament team.
While the Frost defense created more opportunities, the Lady Bears could not get the ball to fall through hoop again.
Cheek reflected after the game, “We are well balanced. Everybody is hustling – deflecting balls, getting steals, and grabbing rebounds. Everybody contributes. It's fun to see them work together. We are improving, and I am excited about our team going into district.”
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, dating back to last weekend when Frost lost to Tyler Grace in the third-place game of the Blooming Grove Tournament. Frost is now 12-4 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.