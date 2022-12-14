FROST -- While most of the girls basketball teams in the Golden Circle opened district play Tuesday, Frost's red-hot Lady Polar Bears decided to stay hot and beat another non-district team.
Frost doesn't open its district season until Jan. 6 and has a game against Bynum Friday before playing a full three-day schedule in the Kiwanis Classic after Christmas before taking a break and returning Jan. 6 for its district opener at home against Valley Mills.
After producing another big volleyball season the Lady Polar Bears have been busy and have already won 13 games. They're 13-4 after beating Kerens in a big non-district game Tuesday.
Frost saw nine players score in a 59-31 win over Kerens as Bailee Fuller led the way with 17 points and Brenda Manrriquez followed with a 10-point night.
Brynna Banks scored seven and Payton Hollingsworth scored six points. Averyn Surovik dropped in five points, Mackenzie Lee scored three and Mayson Souder scored two points in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.