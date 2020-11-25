Frost's Lady Polar Bears hammered Bartlett 52-6 on Monday morning to stay unbeaten. The Lady Bears are now 3-0.
They're off to the great start under boys basketball coach Cody Cheek, who is stepping in for his wife, Jennifer, who is on maternity leave.
"I'm just holding the ship down until my wife gets back next week," Cheek said. "(The baby) has brought some good luck to our basketball team, but some terrible luck for my Cowboys."
Frost was led Monday by Kyra Cerda, who scored 16 points. Madeline Lee and Anaya Alford scored eight points each, and Bailey Shaw (six points) had strong games.
