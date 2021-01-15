The Frost Lady Polar Bears, who are just getting back on the court after being some COVID issues, came up just short in a 28-16 loss to Valley Mills Tuesday.
"We lost a tough one," Frost coach Jennifer Cheeks said, "We struggled offensively coming off the quarantine." Frost is now 10-6 and 2-2 in district play.
Kyra Cerda led the Lady Bears with seven points, with seven points, Jimena Perez followed with four points, Madeline Lee scored three and Madison Curl scored two points for Frost, which plays Italy Saturday.
