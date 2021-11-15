FROST -- Frost's Lady Polar Bears won their home opener in their new gym, defeating Blooming Grove 57-44 Saturday.
Madeline Lee led the way with an 18-point performance to go along with three rebounds, providing Jennifer Cheek's team with a dominant inside presence.
Kyra Cerda followed with a 14-point game that included two steals, and Lexi Banks had a big game, scoring 12 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out three assists.
Bryanna Banks, a freshman, led Frost on the boards, pulling down nine rebounds to go along with six points. Emily De la Hoya had seven rebounds and scored five points. Kaylee Anderson had five assists, four rebounds and scored, Bree Dyer had three steals, three rebounds and scored, and Bailee Fuller had five rebounds and an assist.
