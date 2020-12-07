Frost girls coach Jennifer Cheek is back from maternity leave (her beautiful daughter's name is Wrenlee) and her Frost Lady Polar Bears are on a roll.
They won two more games, beating Dawson Dawson and edging Blooming Grove and are now 6-1.
Kyra Cerda led the way against Dawson with 11 points and Baileigh Shaw (9 points), Lexi Banks (6 points), Emily DeLaHoya (4 points) and Madeline Lee (4 points) all scored for Frost.
The Lady Bears, who were short-handed because Jimena Perez and Madison Curl were out, got by Blooming Grove 41-40 as Cerda scored 14 points to lead Frost. Lee scored eight points, Shaw dropped in six and Gentry Rogers and Banks scored five each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.