Frost's Lady Polar Bears are celebrating their best season since 2016, and the best part is the Frost girls are celebrating it together -- literally.
"Every game we have a different high scorer," said Frost girls coach Jennifer Cheeks, who has led her girls to the Area Round of the 2A playoffs with a team that has just gotten better and better this season.
The Lady Bears played their best game of the season in the regular season finale when they stepped up to beat unbeaten Hamilton 54-51. The Frost kids were sky-high after that win, and haven't come down yet.
They entered the Class 2A playoffs Monday and knocked off Tolar 48-30 to claim the bi-district title and now face Stamford at 6:30 Thursday night at Commanche in the Area Round.
Tolar is a much bigger school than Frost that recently dropped down from Class 3A to 2A. But the Lady Bears are focused on their game-plan and not the size of their opponents.
The victory over Tolar was their first in the playoffs since 2016, back during a strong run that saw the Jae Moore-led Lady Bears go two-to-four rounds in the playoffs every year.
Cheeks has her team rolling. The Lady Bears enter the Area Round game with a 26-9 record with a strong bond and a focus on defense. Both were on display in the bi-district win over Tolar. Seven players scored while holding Tolar to just 30 points.
Brynna Banks scored 14 points and freshman Brenda Manrriquez scored 12 to lead the way. Karlee Anderson and Lexi Banks scored six points each and Breelyn Dyer followed with four points. Mackenzie Lee and Bailee Fuller scored three points each.
"No one cares who scores," Cheeks said. "That makes it hard for teams to scout us. We have a real balanced offense and this team has a close bond. They play together. They have bought into that togetherness and bought into fundamentals and playing good defense."
Frost plays lockdown defense with a disciplined laser focus that dictates most games. The Lady Bears had an eight-game winning streak in December, allowing a total of 193 points (24.1 points per game) including six games of holding their opponent to 26 points or less. They held opponents to 30 points or less 18 times this season and bring a five-game winning streak into the showdown against Stamford Thursday night.
Frost's success started with that all-for-one mentality and grew as the season progressed.
"The best thing about this team is their commitment to playing together and the chemistry they have," Cheeks said. "It's just been fun. This has been one of the most fun seasons for these kids."
And it never hurts to grab some momentum on your way to the playoffs. That's why knocking off Hamilton in the final regular season game meant so much.
"Our biggest win was beating Hamilton," Cheeks said. "No one played them within 15 points. We have played well all year. We have played well even in our losses.''
The Hamilton win gave the Frost girls a shot of confidence -- a growing confidence that started early.
"At the beginning of the year we didn't know what kind of season we would have," Cheeks said. "But after a couple of games we saw the potential of the season, and we built on our game plan. Once we figured out what we could do we just got better. It really is a whole team effort."
Now Frost is winning in the playoffs.
"If we continue to play the way we're playing we feel we can compete with anybody," Cheeks said.
