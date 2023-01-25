RICE -- Can anyone stop the Rice girls?
Antonio Burks' young ladies aren't just on a torrid five-game winning streak, they're beating all the teams that count in the District 18-3A race.
Suddenly, the district is in a pile-up at the top with four teams crashing toward the title with just four games left. The hottest team? That's got to be Rice, which has beaten the other three contender's during the Lady Dawgs' five-game winning streak.
All four teams have had momentum, but the Rice girls have mo-Mo than anyone else right now.
Mildred (8-2) moved into first-place Tuesday with a huge victory over Malakoff, which looked like the top team in the district for most of the season, especially after beating Mildred 37-34 earlier. But the Mildred girls had no trouble, winning easily at home, where they ran away with 56-38 romp.
Malakoff and Rice are tied for second-place at 7-3 and Scurry-Rosser is in the hunt at 6-4. But Rice has been hunting teams down and making up ground down the stretch, winning 10 of the last 11, and outscoring the other three teams at the top by a combined score of 144-108, including last Friday's 50-26 victory over Mildred.
The Lady Dawgs ripped Blooming Grove Tuesday 58-40 when Saniya Burks had a signature performance. She is leading the state in scoring and in the top five in the nation, averaging more than 31 points a game -- and making it look easy despite everyone in the gym knowing she's the ultimate go-to girl.
She poured in 43 points against Blooming Grove and pulled down seven rebounds while handing out six assists and making four steals.
Livi Nezar and KK Davis scored five points each, Sloan Cadena dropped in three points and snatched three rebounds and Kylee Loper (two points) also scored for Rice.
Rice, which started the season at 1-3, is now 19-8 overall and looking more confident every night. Everyone's confident right now. They have to be with four teams battling for the title with four games left.
What's left??
Scurry-Rosser (14-6) has the most difficult road with two games against the four-team field, at home against Mildred and playing at Rice in the final game.
Malakoff (17-9) has the lightest schedule, facing four teams not in the hunt: At Blooming Grove, Home against Eustace, At Palmer and Home against Kemp.
Mildred (23-5 and in first-place at 8-2) plays at Kemp Friday and is home against Blooming Grove before facing a big test at Scurry-Rosser on Feb. 3 before ending the season at home against Eustace. The Lady Eagles are favored to win it all and for good reason: They play lights-out defense.
Rice (19-8 and 7-3) finishes at Scurry-Rosser on Feb. 7. but also has a dangerous rivalry game at Palmer next Tuesday.
It has been a wild ride in 18-3A, and playoffs haven't even started ...
