The Hubbard Lady Jags, just days removed from playing in the state volleyball playoffs and reaching the Region Quarterfinals, are off to a fast start in the basketball season.
The Lady Jags defeated Class 4A Hillsboro 51-37 in their season opener.
Jenna Lee Morris led the way, scoring 18 points, grabbing six rebounds, making four steals and handing out two assists in the victory.
Grace Cummings had a big night with eight points, six steals and two assists, and Naomi McKinney poured in 12 points. Nicole Wilson did a little of everything, dropping in nine points, grabbing five rebounds and handing out three assists. Skylar Cummings had eight rebounds and Gabby Serna had six rebounds and three steals.
