Hubbard's Lady Jags won their District 26-A opener against Milford, running away with a 65-50 victory.
Nicole Wilson led Hubbard with 17 points and nine rebounds and Grace Cummings had another big game, dropping in 14 points and making seven steals.
Olivia Lane had an impressive double-double, scoring 10 points to go along with a whopping 16 rebounds.
Jenna Morris scored 11 points and had three steals, Gabby Serna had eight rebounds and four points, and Carley Macleod had six rebounds and two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.