Hubbard's Lady Jags are off to a 2-0 start in district with victories over Avalon and Bynum.
Hubbard opened with a 48-33 win over Avalon as Grace Cummings .
scored 16 points, made seven steals and handed out three assists to lead the way.
Naomi Mckinney scored 12 points and blocked two shots, and Nicole Wilson had six points, three rebounds and two assists.
Jeana Green had seven rebounds, four steals and two steals to go along with four points, and Jenna Morris had 11 rebounds and four points.
Gabby Serna pulled down four rebounds and handed out four assists, and Olivia Lane had six rebounds while Claire Coleman 5 steals.
Hubbard raced by Bynum 45-24 on Tuesday.
Mckinney led the way with 15 points, three rebounds and a blocked shot, and Jenna Morris followed with nine points, 11 rebounds (she pulled down 22 boards in the first two district games) and five steals.
Cummings had eight points three boards and four steals and Wilson scored eight points to go along with an impressive six steals.
Lane had three points, and six rebounds, Leah Serna had two points, two steals and two rebounds and Gabby Serna had five rebounds and five steals.
