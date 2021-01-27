Hubbard's state-ranked Lady Jags improved to 10-0 in district play Tuesday with a 42-20 victory over Coolidge.
The Lady Jags, who are No. 19 in the Class A state poll, have two games left on the schedule and complete their regular season next Tuesday against Penelope.
Jenna Lee Morris led Hubbard against Coolidge, scoring 17 points, grabbing nine rebounds and making four steals for an aggressive defense that dominated the game and held Coolidge to only 20 points. The Lady Jags combined to make a remarkable 21 steals to shut down Coolidge all night.
Grace Cummings had a solid game with 10 points, four assists and two steals, Naomi McKinney came through with five points, three steals and two rebounds, and Carley Macleod had six rebounds, three steals and two points.
Nicole Wilson had four points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, Olivia Lane had three points, three steals and a rebound, Claire Coleman had three rebounds, three steals and a free throw, and Gabby Serna crashed the boards and had five rebounds.
