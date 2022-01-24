Hubbard's Lady Jags stayed hot in the district race and improved to 6-1 with a 58-18 win over Avalon.
Grace Cummings had another big night and led the way with 16 points,two rebounds and three steals, and Jenna Lee Morris also landed in double figures with 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds and making six steals and blocking two shots. Gabriella Serna led the Lady Jags on the boards, pulling down 10 rebounds to go with four points and a steal.
Hubbard had a solid night from several players as Olivia Lane (8 points, 4 rebounds), Leah Serna (6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal), Kenly Zettler (6 points, five rebounds, two steals), Naomi McKinney (3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Georgia Cummings (3 rebounds, 2 points, 1 steal), Nina Whitworth (4 steals, 1 rebound, 1 point) and Jeana Green (1 rebound, 1 steal) all played well.
Hubbard has a busy week ahead. The Lady Jags play in Bynum Monday, host Milford at 6 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Coolidge for a 6 p.m. Friday.
