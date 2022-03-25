Hubbard's Lady Jags basketball team had another big season and several players earned District 26-1A All-District awards. Hubbard was the district runner-up with a 9-3 record and reached the playoffs for the second year in a row and advanced to the Area Round.
Grace Cummings, a junior who led the Lady Jags all year, was named the 26-1A Offensive Player of the Year.
Jenna Lee Morris, also a junior, earned All-District First-Team honors and sophomore Olivia Lane was a Second-Team All-District player.
Gabby Serna, a senior, and Georgia Cummings, a junior, were named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
Serna and sophomore Darbi Swan made the Academic All-District team.
