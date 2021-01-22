Hubbard's No. 19-ranked Lady Jags won twice this week and are now 9-0 in district play after beating Milford 58-46 and running away from Bynum 58-25.
Jenna Lee Morris had a huge game against Milford, scoring 15 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and five assists. Nicole Wilson and Naomi McKinney scored eight points each, and Wilson also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals. McKinney had two rebounds and an assist.
Carley Mcleod scored seven points and had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Grace Cummings had five points, seven steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Olivia Lane had four points, six rebounds and a steal, Claire Coleman had four points and a rebound, Gabby Serna had four points, five rebounds and two steals, and Jeana Green had two points, three rebounds and a steal.
Wilson led the way against Bynum with 17 points two rebounds, two steals and a block, and Morris came through with 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
McKinney scored 11 points to go along with five steals, three rebounds and a block, Lane had six points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Cummings had five points, six steals and three rebounds.
Skylar Cummings had six rebounds and a steal, Green had two points, two steals and a rebound, Coleman had two points and two rebounds, Macleod had three rebounds and Ashlyn McCombs had a rebound and a steal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.