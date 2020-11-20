They may have started late, but Hubbard's Lady Jags are making up for it in with heart and talent on the basketball court.
The Lady Jags were so busy winning and advancing to the Region Quarterfinals in volleyball that just about everyone else jumped out to a fast start in basketball this season, but the same Lady Jags who rewrote volleyball history at Hubbard are off to a fantastic start in hoops.
They won again this week with a tough and gutty 37-30 win over Valley Mills as eight players scored for Hubbard.
Jenna Morris led the way with an impressive double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Morris, one of four sophomores who scored for the Lady Jags, also made two steals.
Here's a look at Hubbard's sophomore parade: Grace Cummings scored seven points and made six steals, Naomi McKinney scored seven points, and Ashlynn McCombs two rebounds and made two steals.
Freshman Olivia Lane did a little of everything and finished with six rebounds, four steals, two points and a whopping five blocks to lead Hubbard's defense,.
Senior Nicole Wilson had a big night with seven points and four boards, and juniors Gabby Serna (four assists, three rebounds and two points) and Carley McLeod (seven points) came up big for the Lady Jags.
