Hubbard's Lady Jags picked up two more victories as they headed into district play this week.
Hubbard took care of Mt. Calm 57-41 and then defeated Wortham 54-22 as the team prepared for the district opener Friday night against Avalon.
Grace Cumming led the way against Mt. Calm with 18 points, four rebounds and four steals and Jenna Lee Morris had a double double, scoring 10 points and a grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with four steals and two blocks.
Naomi McKinney had a big game, dropping in 13 points, hauling in three rebounds, making two steals and blocking a shot, and Olivia Lane scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. Gabby Serna had a strong game, grabbing five rebounds and making five steals to go along with two points.
Cummings scored 15 points and Morris and McKinney scored 10 points each in the romp over Wortham. Serna and Lane scored six points each in the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.