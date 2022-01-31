Hubbard's Lady Jags stayed hot last week and picked up two more wins, beating Bynum 68-26 on Monday and edging Milford 54-51 Tuesday to improve to 8-1 in district.
Juniors Jenna Morris (17 pts, 4 reb, 3 steals, 3 assists), Grace Cummings (11 pts 5 reb, 2 steals, 2 assists) and Georgia Cummings (11 pts, 4 reb, 1 steal) all led the way against Bynum, and Gabriella Serna (8 pts, 5 reb, 5 steals, 4 assists), Jeana Green (6 pts, 1 reb, 2 steals, 1 assist). Olivia Lane (6 pts, 7 reb, 2 steals, 2 assists) also had big games in the victory.
Both Grace Cummings and Olivia Lane had a double-double in the win over Milford. Lane, a sophomore, scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds and Cummings, a junior, scored 13 pts, pulled down 8 rebounds and had 11 steals.
