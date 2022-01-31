Hubbard's Lady Jags stayed hot last week and picked up two more wins, beating Bynum 68-26 on Monday and edging Milford 54-51 Tuesday to improve to 8-1 in district.

Juniors Jenna Morris (17 pts, 4 reb, 3 steals, 3 assists), Grace Cummings (11 pts 5 reb, 2 steals, 2 assists) and Georgia Cummings (11 pts, 4 reb, 1 steal) all led the way against Bynum, and Gabriella Serna (8 pts, 5 reb, 5 steals, 4 assists), Jeana Green (6 pts, 1 reb, 2 steals, 1 assist). Olivia Lane (6 pts, 7 reb, 2 steals, 2 assists) also had big games in the victory.

Both Grace Cummings and Olivia Lane had a double-double in the win over Milford. Lane, a sophomore, scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds and Cummings, a junior, scored 13 pts, pulled down 8 rebounds and had 11 steals.

Naomi McKinney (7 pts, 4 reb, 2 steals), Jeana Green (6 pts, 3 reb, 3 steals), Gabriella Serna (5 pts, 5 reb, 2 steals) and Georgia Cummings (5 pts, 11 reb) had big games.
 
"I am proud of how hard the girls fought to finish strong and get the win over Milford. We are working to make better decisions with shot selection in the second half of district. This has really shown the last few games with multiple people scoring," Hubbard coach Nancy Bearden. 
 
 

