The Hubbard Lady Jags beat Trinidad 39-28 Tuesday on Senior Night. The team has only one senior, Gabriella Serna.
The Lady Jags are now 9-2 in district with one game remaining. Their final district game was scheduled for Friday in Penelope but canceled because of the weather.
Serna had a big game and just missed a double-double, scoring nine points and pulling down nine rebounds to go along with four steals.
Grace Cummings led the way against Trinidad with 16 points, five rebounds and six steals, and Jenna Morris had nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Jeana Green (5 points, 1 rebound, 5 steals), Leah Serna (5 rebounds, 2 steals) also had big nights in the victory.
The Hubbard girls lost to Coolidge 39-55 last Friday.
Grace Cummings (19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists), Naomi McKinney 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Jenna Morris 4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Jeana Green (3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Nina Whitworth 2 points, 1 rebound), Georgia Cummings (2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), Gabriella Serna (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) and Olivia Lane (2 points, 2 rebounds) all played well in the loss.
