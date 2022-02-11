GC Girls Basketball: Hubbard's Lady Jags open playoffs Monday vs. Jonesboro
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
Hubbard's Lady Jags wrapped up their season with a 48-43 loss to Penelope Tuesday night.
Two key starters missed the game, and the Lady Jags look ready for the playoffs despite the loss.
They finish as the district runner-up with a 9-3 record and play Jonesboro in the bi-district round of the Class A playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Bruceville-Eddy High School.
Naomi McKinney led the way with 18 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Jenna Morris had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two steals, three assists and five blocks.
Leah Serna (5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals) Gabriella Serna (4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 1 block), Nina Whitworth (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Jeana Green (3 rebounds, 7 steals) also had big nights.
