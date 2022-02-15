Hubbard's Lady Jags have had a tremendous amount of success the last two years making deep runs in the postseason in both volleyball and basketball, and this year's basketball team is at it again, starting off the playoffs with a big victory over Jonesboro Monday night in the Class 1A Bi-District round.
It was a tense battle all night and after a slow start the Lady Jags fought back and got the lead and kept control with a disciplined offense and an unrelenting defense and ran down the clock under pressure in the fourth quarter to prevail 34-31.
It was one of the best defensive performances of the season -- an all-for-one mentality on defense that kept Jonesboro at arm's length in the tough and intense atmosphere.
The Lady Jags will move on to the Area round game Thursday against Neches in a 6 p.m. showdown in Leon.
"We had a slow start but were able to fight back after being down in the first half," Hubbard coach Nancy Bearden said. "Late in the game we struggled scoring and with turnovers, but we were able to keep pushing defensively. That helped us keep it close and finish the game."
The Lady Jags were patient and ran their offense and put the game away with free throws and a smothering defense.
"There was no big, exciting shot (at the end), just lots of running stalls with fouls at the end," Bearden said.
Points were at a premium all night in the low-scoring defensive game. Grace Cummings led the Lady Jags with 12 points and Jenna Lee Morris followed with seven. Naomi McKinney came through with five points and Gabby Serna (four points) and Jeana Green (two points) scored for Hubbard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.