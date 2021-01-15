Hubbard's Lady Jags, who are ranked No. 19 in the Class 1A state poll, kept rolling with three more victories, beating Avalon 34-20, Penelope 56-14 and Trinidad 47-19.
Grace Cummings led the way against Avalon with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals, and Jenna Morris followed with eight points, seven rebounds, and a steal and an assist.
Nicole Wilson had seven points, six steals, one rebound and two blocks, Olivia Lane had four rebounds, a steal and a block and Naomi Mckinney had three points and a rebound.
Claire Coleman had three rebounds and a steal, Ashlyn McCombs had a pair of rebounds and a pair of steals, Jeana Green had three points and two rebounds, Carley Macleod had two rebounds, two steals and a free throw and Skylar Cummings had two rebounds and an assist.
Hubbard 56 Penelope 14
Cummings had a huge night against Penelope with 17 points, 15 steals, nine rebounds and two blocks. Lane had 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and Jenna Morris had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals. Mckinney had eight points and three rebounds, Wilson scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds to go along with four steals, Carley Macleod had five rebounds and two steals, Cummings had four rebounds and four steals, Green had four points, three rebounds and four steals and Coleman had four steals.
Hubbard 47 Trinidad 19
Cummings poured in 23 points to go along with seven steals, four rebounds and three blocks against Trinidad and Jenna Morris grabbed five rebounds, made four steals and blocked three shots to pace the Lady Jags.
Lane had six rebounds and four points, Mckinney had three points and three rebounds, Wilson had six steals, five rebounds, three points, and two assists and Carley Macleod had five rebounds and two steals. Cummings had four rebounds and four steals, Green had four points and three steals, Coleman had four points and a steal and McCombs had two points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
