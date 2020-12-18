The Kerens LadyCats stepped up in the second half while playing without Reece Wright, a senior who does a little of everything, and beat Family Faith 44-39 Tuesday.
Wright, the Kerens point guard who runs the offense, left at halftime with five points after suffering an injury, and Kerens rallied to win the close game.
Tiara Bailey led the way with 15 points, and Alexius McAdams followed with 13 points, Aniya Lawrence scored seven points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.