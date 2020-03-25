Kerens senior Kecie Langley and Kerens junior Reece Wright both earned postseason honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Langley was named to the TABC's Class 2A girls All-State basketball team and Wright was named to the TABC's Class 2A Region III girls basketball team. Langley also was named to the Region III team.
Langley had a tremendous season to finish a sterling career at Kerens, where she was a four-year starter and one of the top players in the Golden Circle year after year.
She averaged a double-double for the season, averaging more than 22 points and 12 rebounds a game while helping to lead Kerens to the District 19-2A title and the Kiwanis Classic title. Langley was even better in the playoffs and helped lead the LadyCats to the Class 2A Region III Quarterfinals, where they battled Grapeland in a close loss. Grapeland advanced all the way to the state semifinals. Langley scored 40 points in that game.
The state-ranked LadyCats went 10-0 and won every district game in a lopsided rout and finished the season 28-9. Langley was named the District 19-2A MVP and Wright was named the 19-2A Offensive Player of the Year.
Wright led the offense from her point guard position and did a little of everything for the LadyCats as the team's top 3-point shooter and assists leader.
Her most memorable game of the season came in the second round of the playoffs against Rosebud-Lott. Langley left the game with an ankle injury and Wright took over, scoring a career-high 27 points to lead Kerens to a 60-40 victory.
