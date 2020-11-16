The Kerens LadyCats have been practicing on their own while the school has been shut down due to COVID-19 issues and will open the season Tuesday night at Scurry-Rosser.
"We don't have a JV and we've done temperature checks have taken precautions," said Kerens coach Denise Lincoln, who has won more than 300 games at Kerens. "I don't know what kind of team we will have this year."
Kerens, the top girls basketball program in the Golden Circle, brings back four players, including Alexius McAdams and Reece Wright, who are impact players and All-Golden Circle players, and Aniya Lawrence and Kenadee Lynch, two key players to the the program.
The Kerens boys team, which has a new coach in Monta Jeffley, begins practice next week.
