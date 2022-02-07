Amy Adamson

MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles rallied in the second half but fell short on Senior Night in a 47-38 loss to the Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon in Mildred.

The Lady Wildcats started the game on a hot streak, jumping ahead of the Mildred 12-0 in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles fought back and were only down 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Wildcats got hot again in the second quarter and after hitting a free throw, the Lady Wildcats hit six straight 3-pointers to coast into halftime with a 33-17 lead.

The Lady Eagles fought back in the second half holding Scurry to only three points in the third quarter and closed within five points with a minute left in the game before the Lady Wildcats had one last push to hold onto the 47-38 victory. Both teams have earned playoff spots and it was a good game between two quality teams.

Amy Adamson had another double-double scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals, and a block. Kadence Cline scored 9 points with an assist and 3 steals. Kenli Dalton scored 7 points with a rebound. Arianna Neason scored 7 points with 6 rebounds. Kasey Bonner scored 3 points on a three-pointer with 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Kami Owen had 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Hannah Ward led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points scored, 4 rebounds, an assist, and 4 steals. Jordi Whittington scored 12 points with 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Chloe Fisher scored 6 points on 2 three-pointers with 2 assists. Cheyenna Vick scored 4 points with 3 rebounds. Emily Story scored 4 points with 2 rebounds. Baylen Bodiford scored 3 points with a rebound. Emma Hitt scored 2 points with 6 rebounds. Hailey Mead rounded out the Wildcat scorers with 1 point and a rebound.

With the win, Scurry improves to 18-8 and 11-2 in district play while Mildred falls to 21-10 and 8-5 in district play. Mildred travels to Kemp on Tuesday for their final game of the regular season while Scurry hosts Blooming Grove.  

