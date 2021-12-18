Corsicana's Lady Tigers bounced back from a tough loss to state power Red Oak in their district opener and destroyed Dallas Roosevelt 60-15 Friday in the Tiger Gym, where Loni Lawson's girls put on a clinic on defense to win easily.
"Although we lost (to Red Oak) I was very pleased with the effort and defense," said Lawson, who has turned the program around in her first season at Corsicana. "The girls weren't intimidated just because they were 'The Red Oak'. We are really working on the girls staying focused on our season goals, ignoring outside distractions while working on improving their individual games."
The Lady Tigers, who won just twice last year, already have won eight games in their first few weeks of play this season, and the home crowds have been loud and enthusiastic about the program.
"We definitely appreciate the support of our parents and community," Lawson said.
It's a work in progress, but it's easy to see the Lady Tigers have made big strides under their new coach.
"The girls have proven that they can work together to accomplish team game goals," she said. "We need to tighten up on our turnovers. We had 15 (against Roosevelt). We had been averaging 22 a game."
The Lady Tigers were led Friday night by Aaliyah Mathis, who has led the team in scoring all season. She poured in 20 points against Roosevelt and played aggressively on defense along with every Lady Tiger on the floor, holding the Dallas team to just 15 points, including only three points in the second half.
Alaijah Davis had a huge game on the boards, pulling down 18 rebounds to go along with eight points and D'aundrein Martin had a big game, scoring 16 points.
"We were in foul trouble the first quarter and in the double bonus the entire second quarter," Lawson said. "Everyone contributed to the 60 points. We won, but still have a lot to work on. We want to make a playoff run."
