ENNIS --After opening district with a pair of losses to the district's top two teams, Corsicana's Lady Tigers took care of business Tuesday night on the road in a 45-36 victory over Ennis.
Aaliya Mathis, a sophomore who has led the Lady Tigers the past two seasons, was at it again Tuesday, pouring in 26 points, hauling down five rebounds, handing out four assists and making four steals to lead the way.
Roynyia Coleman had a big game, scoring nine points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals and Josslyn Tanner led the Lady Tigers on the boards, hauling down 11 rebounds while scoring seven points and blocking two shots. Freshman Neveah Thomas had seven rebounds as the Lady Tigers dominated in the paint (27 rebounds) and scored three points and made two steals.
Nic Claiborne's girls are now 13-11 -- their best record in years -- and in the race for a playoff spot in the district race.
