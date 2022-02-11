The Corsicana Lady Tigers wrapped up their season Tuesday night in the Tiger Gym with a dramatic 50-47 victory over Ennis to close out the 2021-2022 season in style at home on senior night.
The victory included a wild celebration on the court by Loni Lawson's team. Lawson embraced her kids at the end and had them on the court Wednesday getting ready for next season.
"This is not the way any coach wants to end the season," Lawson said. "We did not accomplish our goals of reaching the playoffs, however, we reached quite a few milestones during the season.
"We increased our wins, we improved on stats such as free throw percentage, rebounding on both sides of the court, ball control, points allowed, and so much more.
"We are young," she said. "We graduate just two seniors, and the girls are ready to work in the off-season to prepare for our new district."
By beating Ennis for the second time this season, the Lady Tigers improved to 11-23 on the season -- a big improvement over recent years.
Lawson said she appreciated everything about her team and the community in her first season at Corsicana.
"I personally would like to thank our parents, teachers and community for their support this season," she said. "It takes a village and we can only get stronger with you."
Her kids gave Corsicana a wild finish and then went crazy on the court, celebrating and embracing the moment and each other.
After falling behind early, the Lady Tigers used a big second quarter, and then took command of the game in the fourth quarter before withstanding a late Lady Lion rally.
With less than a minute to play and the game tied, 45-45, junior D’audrein Martin hit a key free throw to give the Lady Tigers the lead for good.
Junior Roynyia Coleman scored her only points of the night, hitting a drive with 27.8 seconds remaining that pushed the Lady Tiger led to three points, 48-45, and, after an Ennis free throw, Martin calmly dropped in two more free throws to give Corsicana a two-possession lead with 17.3 seconds left, 50-46.
The Lady Lions, after a free throw by Ferlicia Blanchard, pulled within three points, but a final shot fell harmlessly to the floor as the buzzer sounded giving Corsicana the win, 50-47.
Martin led the Lady Tigers with 18 points, Aaliyah Mathis followed with 12 and Alaijah Davis scored nine. Alejandra Rodriguez scored five points, and Coleman, Cerae Curry and Jazmine Newsome scored two points each.
Before the game, seniors Rodriguez and Saniya Carter were honored for their contributions to the Lady Tiger basketball program.
