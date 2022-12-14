Corsicana's Lady Tigers had the toughest draw they could find Tuesday when they opened District 14-5A play against Crandall, a growing powerhouse in girls basketball.
Crandall had been ranked No. 1 in the state earlier this season and is a favorite along with Red Oak to win the 14-5A title.
Corsicana coach Nic Claiborne has turned the Lady Tiger program around and his team has already won 12 games this season -- the most in a full season in recent years -- and the coach and his players had a first-hand look of where they want to be Tuesday when they faced one of the top 5A teams in the state in the Tiger Gym.
Crandall dominated and won 70-33, but Claiborne saw moments he liked from his young team, and areas to work to improve this season.
"We competed," he said, proud of the effort from his players, "but struggled to get stops and score in the half court."
The Lady Tigers have improved, making strides all season, and now face the other favorite to win the district title when they travel to Red Oak for the second district game Friday night.
Aaliya Mathis led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and Jazmine Newsom scored seven.
