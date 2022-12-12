Nic Claiborne's Corsicana Lady Tigers haven't answered every question during their impressive pre-district run, but they've answered plenty, including the biggest one -- Yes, this team is not only better than the 2021-22 team, but much better.
There's no doubt about that as they open the district season at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tiger Gym against Crandall, the favorite to win the 14-5A district title.
Crandall was ranked No. 1 in the 5A state poll earlier this season and is the clear favorite to win the newly formed district, which includes Red Oak, a perennial powerhouse, Forney, Terrell and Lancaster, which also will be in the playoff hunt.
But the surprise of the group has to be the Lady Tigers, who are 12-9, winning more games before their district opener than they won all last season,
It has been a while since the Corsicana girls have won a dozen games in a season, but Claiborne, a former Tigers coach who returned this season to take over the girls program, has already made progress -- on and off the court.
"We have more focus this year, and we have a tighter bond." said sophomore Aaliyah Mathis, who leads the team in scoring. "We are more of a team and we are playing with more confidence."
It shows every night, and while there are times this team is simply overmatched on the court by more seasoned programs, the strides these young ladies have made is undeniable and they enter the district season with more confidence than they have had in years.
They split four games in the Great East Texas Shootout Tournament, finishing with back to back victories over Kerens (59-30) and Ferris (45-28), two smaller schools with a lot of strong history in girls basketball.
That's what Claiborne wants -- a program with a sense of history, a winning tradition. He knows that's a long and hard journey and so do his players, who are full of youth and promise.
They have already made the first steps by building a winning culture with ad impressive pre-district run. The next stretch of games through a competitive district be easy but Claiborne is looking for growth because he has already seen it.
He is pleased most with the hustle and defense his girls have made a trademark..
"We're playing better defense," Claiborne said during a recent stretch of tournament games in which his team faced a number of ranked teams, including Palestine's Ladycats, who were ranked in 14th in the Class 4A state poll before the Lady Tigers defeated them 37-34 in a tournament earlier this month.
"Our competitive spirit has been the best it has been all year and we have defended at a high level (in recent games)," Claiborne said recently.
"Our captains Kiara Johnson and Aaliya Mathis did a great job keeping their composure and leading us to victory," he said after a comeback victory against Waco University during the stretch of tournament games.
The schedule has been demanding, and now the real season begins. Several players, including freshman Navaeh Thomas, a freshman who leads the team in rebounding, and Josslyn Tanner, a sophomore who has emerged a force in the paint in scoring and rebounding, as well as seniors Roynyia Coleman, Keziah Johnson and Keziah Renfro and junior A'Kevia Weaver, who have all solidified the defense.
No one knows haw far this team will go, but everyone on the team feels certain more strides will be made.
The district season is here ...
