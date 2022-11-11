Corsicana's Lady Tiger basketball team has struggled in recent years, but there's good news on the horizon.
Nic Claibourne, who formerly coached the Tigers boys team, returned to CHS this season to take over the girls program, and the new attitude and results have been immediate.
The Lady Tigers won back-to-back games in the Forth Worth Paschal Invitational at Paschal High School on Thursday. They opened with a 29-14 victory over Arlington High School and also defeated Trimble Tech 44-40.
"We had two great wins," Claibourne said. "All the credit goes to our players. They fought through adversity and continued to compete for each other.
"Our coaching staff was especially proud of the way we competed," he said. We have a lot we need to improve, but we are getting batter day by day."
Aaliyah Mathis, a sophomore, led the way. She scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds against Arlington and scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists in the win over Trimble Tech.
Keziah Renfro scored six points and led the way on the boards with eight rebounds in the win over Arlington and Alexis Bwhicheilug scored eight points and pulled down three rebounds against Trimble Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.