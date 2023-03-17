Corsicana's Lady Tigers had their best season in recent years under new coach Nic Claiborne who led the team to 14 wins.
Not only did the Lady Tigers have a breakthrough season, but they broke through with a very young team -- young and talented.
Several players received postseason awards when the District 14-5A team was announced, and four Corsicana young ladies were named to the All-District First- and Second-Teams.
Aaliiyah Mathis, a sophomore who led the Lady Tigers in scoring as a freshman, returned and had an even better season in 22-23, leading the team in scoring, averaging 15 points a game to go along with five steals, five rebounds and three assists. Mathis was named to the 14-5A All-District First-Team.
Freshman Navaeh Thomas, had a breakthrough season in her first year on the Tiger Court. She led the Lady Tigers in rebounds, averaging 11 boards a game and (11 per game) and averaged seven points and five steals.
Thomas was also named to the All-District First-Team as Mathis and Thomas became the first pair of Lady Tigers to make the First-Team in recent years.
Kezia Renfro and Jada Thomas were named to the All-District Second-Team and Jaz Newsome, Roynia Coleman, A'Kevia Weaver, Josslyn Tanner, and Alexis Bwicheilug all were named to the All-District Honorable Mention list.
Two Lady Tigers were named to the District All-Academic Team. Kiara Johnson and Zanyia Coleman earned All-Academic honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.