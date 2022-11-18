WAXAHACHIE -- Corsicana's Lady Tigers, who were coming off an impressive third-place finish in the Ft. Worth Paschal Tournament over the weekend, stayed hot Tuesday with a 49-39 victory on the road over Waxahachie Life.
It was the fifth victory in the Lady Tigers' last six games.
Nic Claibourne, a former Tiger coach at CHS, returned this year to coach the girls, who have struggled for the last six seasons, and he has instilled confidence and pride into the program, which is on the rise.
No matter what happens this season, Claibourne has already changed the attitude and culture for his Lady Tigers, who are closer on and off the court and playing with confidence.
Aaliya Mathis, who was the Golden Circle's Newcomer of the Yearr as a freshman, has emerged as the team's leader, and even though it's early you can see improvement all over the court already.
Mathis, who averaged 16 points over five a games at the Paschal Tournament, was named to the All-Tournament team. She didn't slow down in Waxahachie, where she scored 19 points to lead Corsicana again.
Josslyn Tanner scored 10 points and A'Kevia Weaver followed with seven points.
