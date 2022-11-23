WACO -- Corsicana's hottest team didn't slow down this week when the Lady Tiger basketball team hit the road Tuesday and came home with a 41-35 victory over Waco University High.
They won again, despite playing short-handed with a number of players out due to sickness, improving to 7-3 for the season, flipping the program upside down after years of struggling in recent seasons.
Coach Nic Claiborne believes in defense, defense and more defense and it showed Tuesday as his young ladies shut down University throughout the game. It was the third game in a row where the Lady Tigers held the opponent under 40 points.
"We had had some players out sick," said Claiborne, "but we had some young players step up and defend at a high level. Our competitive spirit was the best it has been all year and we defended at a high level.
"We still need to improve our halfcourt man-to-man execution but the game is starting to slow down for our athletes. Our captains, Kiara Johnson and Aaliyah Mathis did a great job keeping their composure and helping lead us to victory."
Mathis and freshman Neveah Thomas led the way with 10 points each and Keziah Renfro, A'Kevia Weaver and Jada Thomas scored six points each.
Everyone hustled on defense to produce the victory.
"I'm very happy with the defense we've played the last couple of weeks," Claiborne said. "The last three games we've played we have not given up 40 points. If we continue defending at a high level we will continue to be successful."
The Lady Tigers face a torture run with one of the toughest stretches of schedules in Texas. They play No. 19 Mexia, No. 1-ranked defending state champ Fairfield and No. 17 Palestine.
