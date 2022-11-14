Corsicana's Lady Tiger basketball team sent a message and more over the weekend when they took home third-place in the Fort Worth Paschal Invitational at Paschal High School, where they went 4-1 and nailed down third-place with a clutch performance Saturday with a 33-28 overtime victory over Ft. Worth Paschal.
Aaliyah Mathis was named to the All-Tournament team. Mathis, a sophomore who has emerged as the leader on the court for the Lady Tigers, averaged 16 points and five rebounds during the tournament.
Nic Claibourne, who formerly coached the Tigers boys team, returned to CHS this season to take over the girls program, and the new attitude and results have been immediate. Claibourne had to leave the team this weekend because of a death in his family, but when he returned to Corsicana he praised his coaches and players for the success.
"Coach Dalton Smith had to step in and coach the team," Claibourne said. "Dalton and the coaching staff -- Theo Bogney and LaTonya Barker -- get the credit."
The Lady Tigers opened the tournament with back-to-back victories to reach the semifinal round. They opened with a 29-14 victory over Arlington High School and also defeated Trimble Tech 44-40 on Thursday.
They lost to a one-sided game to Lubbock High, but bounced back with a big win over Fort Worth Castleberry, running away with a 50-23 victory that was paced by an aggressive defense that produced turnovers and fast-break baskets. The Lady Tiger D helped the team jump out to a 31-12 halftime lead and they allowed only 11 points in the second half.
"After getting beaten by Lubbock they could have gotten down and quit, but they didn't do that," Claibourne said. "They came back, and that's hard to do, especially for a young team. They didn't hang their heads. They came back and played hard and we beat Castleberry to get to the third-place game."
The win over Castleberry sent the Lady Tigers to the third-place game on Saturday against the host team, Fort Worth Paschal.
They just kept coming back ... They had to battle back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but turned up the heat and pressured Paschal in the second half as defense once again fueled the victory in a 33-28 win in overtime.
"The key to coming back from 12 points in the second half was our defense," Claibourne said. "We pressured the ball well in the second half and got some traps and forced turnovers. We had a few 10-second calls and a few five-second calls and we went from having 15 turnovers in the first half to 10 in the second half.
"We had multiple girls step up -- Aaliya Mathis, Jazmine Newsome, Jada Thomas, Josslyn Tanner, Neveah Thomas, Alexis Bwicheilug, Keziah Renfro, Akevia Weaver, Zaniya Coleman," he said."
The Lady Tigers nailed down the win in overtime when Mathis, who finished with 20 points, and Jada Thomas came through on the free throw line.
"Aaliya Mathis and Jada Thomas hit four key free throws in overtime to go up by four points," Claibourne said.
"We had two great wins to start the tournament," Claibourne said on Thursday. "All the credit goes to our players. They fought through adversity and continued to compete for each other.
"Our coaching staff was especially proud of the way we competed," he said. "We have a lot we need to improve, but we are getting batter day by day."
The Lady Tiger defense allowed only 105 points in the four victories, an average of just 26 points a game.
They play Waxahachie Life Tuesday night in Waxahachie and play in Dallas Friday night against Inspired Vision.
