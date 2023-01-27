Nic Claiborne said he had never heard anything like it in the Tiger Gym.
A blast?
A roar?
A wall of noise?
An avalanche of sound that exploded?
Pick one. It was louder than that.
"It was the loudest I've ever heard it in the Tiger Gym. I've never heard it that loud," said Claiborne, who coached the Tigers for years as an assistant coach and head coach for Corsicana's boys team before leaving only to return to CHS this year to coach the Lady Tigers, who are having their best this season in more than a half a decade.
"It was a roar, an unbelievable roar," he said. "The Tiger Gym has never been that loud."
Claiborne was talking about the ending to the Lady Tigers' 44-43 victory over Ennis that lifted the gym off the ground and lifted his team into the playoff hunt.
The wild and fabulous comeback started midway through overtime when the Lady Tigers trailed by seven points, and ended with a furious run and a put-back at the buzzer by Aaliya Mathis that will be looked back as the biggest play of the 2023 season.
They were still down 43-40 with 18 seconds left when Josslyn Tanner made two clutch free throws (her only points of the night) to close to 43-42. Ennis took the ball needing to run out the clock for 18 seconds.
Jazmine Newson had other plans.
The fastest girl on the Corsicana Lady Tiger track team darted past the Lady Lions like a bolt of brilliance and made the steal that broke Ennis' heart. Newsome sent a pass to Jada Thompson who drove to the basket just in time to get her drive off. The ball skipped off the backboard and bounced off the rim, but stayed in the air just long enough for Mathis to arrive.
Mathis, a sophomore who has led the Lady Tigers for two years, soared, hung in the air, and promptly tipped the ball in one smoother-than-smooth move and then returned to the ground two ticks ahead of the buzzer that set off pandemonium.
Claiborne's girls went bananas, hugging and shouting and hugging again, jumping for the stars like never before and sharing a moment they will long remember. No one wanted to let go, making those frantic embraces on the court all the more sweeter, all the more memorable while a gym of devoted fans (maybe the most devoted in Texas) shouted to the heavens.
Yes, a "roar" -- a roar that came after too many hard seasons and a roar that was more than symbolic for these young ladies who have turned the program around.
44-43!
It means so much more to this program and Claiborne, who has done wonders this year and set the stage for a wonderful future.
The Lady Tigers are now in the playoff hunt with three games left. If they win their last three games (Forney, Lancaster and Terrell) they're in. If they win two-of-three they will have a play-in game for the fourth and final playoff spot and if they win one game they will need some help.
Mathis finished with 16 points, Newsome had six steals, including one for the ages, and hauled down eight rebounds, Jada Thomas and A'Kevia Weaver scored six each and Keziah Renfro scored three points.
Neveah Thomas led the Lady Tigers in the paint, grabbing 11 rebounds and Tanner had nine huge rebounds and two points.
"It was a great game. The girls played hard and we found a way to win," Claiborne said. "When they had to make plays, they made plays!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.