Corsicana's Lady Tigers won their first district game Friday night in Ennis with an impressive 48-39 victory.
D'audrein Martin had a monster game to lead Corsicana, pouring in 26 points to go along with 15 rebounds and four blocked shots with a huge double-double on a night when Aaliyah Mathis suffered an injury in the first quarter. Mathis finished with five points.
Jazmine Newson also scored five points and Alejandro RRoynyia Coleman and Cerae Curry scored three points a piece.
