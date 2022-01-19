MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles came out hot with a 22-5 run in the first quarter and rode a smothering defense to beat the Blooming Grove Lady Lions 66-26 Tuesday night in Mildred.
The Lady Lions played hard but were unable to hang with the Lady Eagles who have the No. 1 scoring offense in the district.
Kami Owen had the hot hand for the Eagles with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. She also had two rebounds and three assists after coming off the bench.
Amy Adamson scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds, handed out two assists, blocked two shots and made a steal. Arianna Neason had two points, six rebounds, three assists, and five steals.
Kadence Cline scored 10 points and had three rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Kenli Dalton scored eight points and had a rebound, an assist, and a steal. Kasey Bonner rounded out the Lady Eagle scorers with three points on a 3-pointer with a rebound, and an assist. Marcella Bryan also pitched in with two rebounds and a steal.
Brooke McGraw led the Lady Lions with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Tianna Glenn scored nine points including a 3-pointer, and also had a rebound. Janey McGraw scored four points and pulled down six rebounds. Ava Eldridge pitched in with four rebounds. Lauren Wilcoxen had a steal, and Paige Butler had a rebound and a steal.
The Lady Eagles improved to 18-6 overall and 5-2 in district and will host Kemp Wednesday. The Lady Lions are now 9-14 and 1-6 in district and will host Scurry-Rosser Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.