Mildred's new coach Loyd Morgan brought a brilliant career and a ton of defense with him when he took the job to become the Lady Eagles girls head coach this season.
And everyone who plays Mildred feels the difference.
The Lady Eagles simply smother everyone they play and they did it again Tuesday with a 40-23 victory over Axtell in a non-district game. Mildred allowed just 21 points in its previous game, a 64-21 district win over Palmer.
That's right, Morgan's kids have allowed just 44 points in the last two games, and are now 10-4 for the season and 4-0 and tied with Rice for first place in the district race.
The tie will be broken Saturday when Mildred travels to Rice for a first-place showdown between he two Golden Circle rivals.
Both teams are looking forward to that game because both have been pleasant surprises this season. Rice coach Ki'Undrea Smith has done a terrific job leading the Rice girls to their best start ever, and Morgan, who built a powerhouse at Rogers, has lifted Mildred on and off the court with an all-in approach, a balanced offense (seven girls scored against Axtell and 10 put up points against Palmer) and a hustling defense that frustrates teams and ignites the Lady Eagles.
Tre' Coppock, who has led Mildred in scoring all season, led the way again this week with a 10-point game against Axtell. Kadence Cline dropped in six points and Amy Adamson, Kylie McCaleb and Kasey Bonner followed with five points each.
Kenli Dalton, a solid all-around player and key cog on defense, added two points and Bailey Burks, Mildred's dynamic point guard, ran the floor and the offense and was everywhere at once on defense and scored a free throw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.