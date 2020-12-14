Mildred's Lady Eagles defeated Blooming Grove's Lady Lions in their district opener Friday night, 66-36.
Tre Coppock led Mildred with 15 points and Kasey Bonner followed with 12. Amy Adamson scored nine points, Peyton Jennings scored six and Bailey Burks followed with five points. Kadence Cline, Mason Ivie and Arianna Neason scored four points each and Kenli Dalton and Kylie McCaleb scored three points each.
Blooming Grove was led by Titerra Pybirn, who led everyone with 17 points. Tianna Glenn followed with eight points and Sierra Blades scored five. Pressley Schmidt scored four.
