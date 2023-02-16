ENNIS --The Mildred Lady Eagles rode a smothering defense and an outstanding performance by Amy Adamson to cruise to a 48-25 victory over the Grandview Zebras in the Bi-District Round of the 3A playoffs Monday night in Ennis.
With the victory, the Eagles move on to the Area Round of the playoffs to face state-ranked Fairfield at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana's Tiger Gym. Fairfield defeated Rogers 83-28 in their opening round of the playoffs.
The night was a great one for the district with all four teams from the district defeating their counterparts from District 17.
The game started slow with both teams struggling to shoot early. The Eagle defense was absolutely swarming in the first quarter holding Grandview to four points in the quarter. Grandview was unable to score until 1:56 seconds were left in the quarter. Eagle Kami Owen scored five points by herself in the quarter including hitting a 3-pointer late in the quarter giving the Eagles an 8-4 lead at the end of the quarter.
Grandview found their most success in the second quarter as they were able to force some turnovers when using a full-court press. The Zebras outscored the Eagles 10-9 in the quarter to close the Mildred lead to 17-14 at the half.
The Eagles owned the second half behind Adamson who scored 20 of her 27 points in the second half. The Mildred defense was rolling, holding the Zebra offense to three points in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles pushed out to the 48-25 victory.
Amy Adamson led all scorers with 27 points scored including three 3-pointers, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. Kami Owen scored 11 points with five rebounds and two assists. Kris Owen scored six points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Marcella Bryan scored three points on a 3-pointer with eight rebounds and three assists. Parker Kittrell scored a point on a free throw with a rebound. Arianna Neason had a big game despite not scoring a basket with a rebound, nine assists, and a steal.
The Eagles outrebounded the Zebras 27 to 23. The Eagles also had 18 assists to the Zebras' four.
