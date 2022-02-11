KEMP -- The Mildred Lady Eagles defeated the Kemp Yellowjackets 45-29 Tuesday night in Kemp in the final game of the regular season and now advance to the Class 3A playoffs, where they open against Lorena at 7 p.m. Monday at Waco University High School.
The Lady Eagles started slow at Kemp, finding themselves down 10-5 at the end of the first quarter. Kenli Dalton went on a run in the second quarter scoring 8 of the Eagles 10 points in the quarter including two big three-pointers. Despite this, the Eagles found themselves down 17-15 at the half.
After the half, the Lady Eagles got hot, outscoring Kemp 20-5 in the third quarter, riding good transition defense and some hot shooting as Kasey Bonner hit 3 three-pointers and Kami Owen pitched in a fourth. Kemp did not have an answer as the Eagles kept up the pressure in the fourth extending the lead to the 45-29 finish.
The Lady Eagles had been on a slide, losing three of their last four games but played with intensity and excellent defense and earned some momentum as they move to the postseason.
Bonner was the game's leading scorer with 14 points scored including four 3-pointers, 8 rebounds, and a steal. Kenli Dalton had a good night with 10 points scored with a rebound, 3 assists, and a steal. Kami Owen scored 7 points with 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Amy Adamson scored 6 points with 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Arianna Neason had a big night with 5 points scored, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. Kadence Cline scored 3 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Marcella Bryan had a rebound.
Tenilee Anthony was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets with 12 points scored including 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Danica Barnett scored 9 points including a rebound and a steal. Taylor Carr scored 7 points with 7 rebounds. Morgan Adrio scored a point with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Despite not scoring Matalie Wright had a good game with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 22-10 overall and 9-5 in district while the Yellowjackets fall to 10-19 overall and 4-10 in district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.