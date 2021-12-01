MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles started fast, going on a 17-1 run in the first quarter, then rode a smothering defense to defeat the Kerens LadyCats 63-12 Tuesday night in the Lane Gym.
Mildred had 23 steals, including 14 in the first half alone, and pulled down 17 rebounds in the victory. Kasey Bonner led the Lady Eagles with 20 points and five 3-pointers.
Amy Adamson scored 19 points including two 3-pointers. Kenli Dalton scored seven and made a 3-pointer. Marcella Bryan, Kami Owens, and Arianna Neason each scored five points. Neason also led the defense with eight steals. Kadence Cline rounded out the Lady Eagles' scoring with two points and seven steals.
Tiara Bailey led the LadyCats with four points. Kyndl Bryant scored three points on a 3 pointer, Alice Billingsley and Leah Greene each scored two points and Teniyah Washington rounded out the Kerens' scorers with one point.
The LadyCats played hard, but the aggressive Mildred defense put pressure on Kerens all night. Mildred played well from start to finish, snapping a two-game losing streak. The Lady Eagles improve to 4-2 and move on to play against Honey Grove on Thursday in the Prairieland Tournament. With the loss, Kerens falls to 1-6 and will face Kaufman on Thursday.
