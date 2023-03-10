Mildred's Lady Eagles had one of the best season's in the program's history, finishing in a three-way tie for first-place in District 18-3 and winning 27 games.
No one knows how far the Lady Eagles would have gone in the playoffs because they were playing without Kasey Bonner, who was injured in Mildred's final regular season game.
Bonner was a key part of Mildred's success along with Amy Adamson. In a rarity for any team, both Bonner and Adamson scored more than 1,000 points in their careers, and both were leaders on and off the court.
Both Bonner and Adamson were named to the District 18-3A All-District First-Team to lead a list of Mildred players who received post-season honors.
Arianna Neason and Kami Owen, who both had big seasons, made the 18-3A All-District Second-Team. Marcella Bryan and Parker Kittrell were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Adamson, Bonner, Neason, Owen, Bryan, Kittrell, Chloe Jock, Kendal Ivie and Lillie Burnett were all named to the All-District All-Academic Team.
