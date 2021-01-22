How much playing a close game will help Mildred's high-flying Lady Eagles later in the playoffs is up for debate.
But one thing is certain as Mildred heads down the stretch and into the postseason, battling and beating a talented Malakoff team 43-41 on Tuesday night, won't hurt Loyd Morgan's girls, who have been up for every challenge for the last two months.
The Lady Eagles won their 10th game in a row Tuesday and hold a slim one-game lead over Rice (9-1) in the District 18-3A race with a showdown against the Lady Bulldogs looming on Tuesday night in Mildred.
The Lady Eagles, who are now 16-4 and play against Palmer on Friday, have three games left after Friday's game. They have already clinched a playoff spot. But Morgan doesn't want to see any let-up now, and he was pleased to see how his kids handled the tough game against Malakoff, which went unbeaten in the same district race last year.
"It did help us," Morgan said of the two-point victory," It's going to help us prepare for later games (in the postseason), because of the speed and intensity at the end of the game.
"We'll build from that experience," he said. "And just keep going from here."
The Lady Eagles have managed to keep winning without their leading scorer, Tre' Coppock, who has been out for more than two weeks with an injury.
One reason Mildred has stayed hot is the way Morgan's kids play defense. They simply smother opponents and don't give up easy points, and shut down opponents' offensive plans while shutting down lanes to the basket.,
They have allowed a little more than 30 points a game during their 10-0 run through district, and shut down Malakoff early on Tuesday. But the Lady Tigers came back and Mildred showed a lot of poise and character to hang on to get the win.
Kadence Cline hit a pressure-packed free throw in the final minutes to lift Mildred to a four-point lead that held up for a two-point victory.
"It was back and forth early," Morgan said. "Then we got the lead and had to fight them off."
Mildred opened the second half with a 12-1 run and built a 42-29 lead before Malakoff stormed back. But the Lady Eagles hung on in the end.
Cline led Mildred in scoring with a 12-point game on a night when points were scarce. Amy Adamson followed with eight and Kenli Dalton and Peyton Jennings scored six points each. Bailey Burks scored five points and Kasey Bonner followed with four as six Lady Eagles scored.
There was more than enough pressure in a game packed with nervous moments and intensity, but the Mildred kids stayed disciplined and kept their poise to win a game that just might help them win if things get tight in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.