MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles overcame some sloppy play early en route to a 47-35 victory over the Groesbeck Lady Goats 47-35 Tuesday night in the Lane Gym.
The Lady Eagles improve to 2-0 on the young season while the Lady Goats fall to 0-2.
Amy Adamson led the Lady Eagles with 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double in as many games. Kasey Bonner hit three 3-pointers on her way to scoring 11 points while Kami Owens scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Kenlie Dalton pitched in with six points while both Marcella Bryan and Kadence Cline each scored three points and Arianna Neason scored two points to round out the Lady Eagle scoring.
The Eagles, who allowed an average of only 30 points a game last season, continued their season playing lights out defense. In the first game of the season against Cameron Yoe, the Lady Eagles had 26 steals and 38 rebounds. The Lady Eagles continued the performance with at least 20 steals and 30 rebounds against the Lady Goats.
Kole Tatum led Lady Goats with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, hitting back-to-back treys early in the game to keep the Lady Goats close.
The Eagles were never really ever able to get on a run and were plagued by turnovers, but fought through, made the big plays when needed, and played well enough, especially on defense to secure the victory.
The Lady Eagles move on to host Waco Robinson Friday night in Mildred.
