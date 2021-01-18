Mildred's Lady Eagles have been on fire all season under new coach Loyd Morgan, and stayed hot Friday, winning their ninth game in a row to stay unbeaten in the district race with a 68-36 win over Eustace.
The Lady Eagles are now 9-0 and a game ahead of Rice in the district race and 15-4 for the season.
Kadence Cline, who does a little of everything and always finds ways to help her team, had a breakout game Friday, scoring a career-high 19 points to lead Mildred.
Amy Adamson also had a big game in the paint and finished with 13 points, and Kasey Bonner, who has improved throughout the season, had a big night, scoring 13 points as well.
Kenli Dalton scored eight points, Kylie McCaleb scored five and .Peyton Jennings, Bailey Burks and Mason Ivie all scored two points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.